TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

OVER 30,000 South Korean tourists visited the Victoria Falls last year.

Zimbabwe-based South Korean Ambassador Cho Jaichel said Zambia is becoming an attractive tourist's destination for that country's citizens following the Zambia National Soccer Team's performance during the 2017 under-20 World Cup tournament, where it finished as one of the top-eight.