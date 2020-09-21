Veteran striker Chamanga gives it 2 more yrs before quitting

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WHILE the majority of his contemporaries have long hung up their playing boots, veteran striker James Chamanga, who has extended his stay with Super Division side Red Arrows for another year, says he still has two more seasons to play before ending his 25-year career.

The 2019/2020 season golden boot winner says he still has some energy to go on for another two seasons, after which he will call it quits although that will depend on the success he achieves this year.

“After this coming season, I still have the energy to go another year, then I will call it quit,” he told Sports Mail in an interview recently.

Chamanga, who has a younger brother Luka at another Super Division side, Power Dynamos, says he will use the coming season to inspire the up-and-coming players to