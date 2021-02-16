Veteran goalie Banda to leave Zesco

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kitwe, Ndola

AFTER spending close to two decades at the club, Zesco United keeper Jacob Banda is set to leave the Ndola side at the end of this month, bringing to a close a hugely successful spell.

Zesco chief executive officer Richard Mulenga confirmed in an interview yesterday that the player will leave the club when his contract expires on February 28.

“Jacob has been a good servant of the club, this can be seen from his longevity at the club and the success he has helped the club achieve,” Mulenga said.

“He is retiring from football, so there was no option to extend his stay at the club, but what is certain is that he will have a future at the club should he want to return.”

With several silverware to his name, including eight Super Division titles and six Barclays Cup [now ABSA Cup] medals, Banda joined Zesco from Indeni in 2005 and went on to win his first league title two years later when the club completed a league and