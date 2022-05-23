Veteran fan tells Arrows to score double next season

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

RED Arrows on Saturday presented the MTN Super League trophy to their fans, with arguably the longest-serving supporter Whyness Nyirenda demanding for a double next season. Arrows, who were also given a salute by men and women in uniform, presented the trophy to fans, who took turns in taking pictures with the cup. An honour salute is a rare military prestige of recognition and highest tribute of appreciation for service par excellence given at a formal military ceremony like what happened to Arrows. Coach Chisi Mbewe and vice-captain Ken Mumba handed the trophy to fans through Nyirenda, who has clocked 38 years supporting the Zambia Air Force (ZAF)-sponsored side. The ceremony was characterised by military drills, dancing and singing by the Air Power Band. Earlier, the players and technical bench had a military parade which started from Chelston through to Kamanga and Kaunda Square. Nyirenda, who has been supporting Arrows since 1984, is excited to have witnessed a second league title, the first being in 2004. “I am happy to finally hold CLICK TO READ MORE