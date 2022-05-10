Veteran educationist who bagged Litunga award

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mongu

FOR Janet Akatoka Mwananyanda Yeta Kayama, the King Lewanika Royal Meritorious Award conferred on her recently is significant in many ways. But most importantly because it is symbolic of King Lubosi Lewanika, who was a prolific leader not only in Barotseland, but perhaps all of Southern Africa during his time. “King Lewanika’s qualities as a unifier, hard worker and visionary make this award significant to me. I admire King Lewanika for uniting more than 30 tribes in Barotseland and establishing a nation that got international recognition and respect particularly in a colonial era,” Mrs Kayama says. Honoured alongside 12 other distinguished Lozi women on the sidelines of the 2022 Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu. The former Teaching Service Commission chairperson says being a direct descendant of King Lewanika on her paternal side makes her so proud to carry on this lineage of accomplishments in the pursuit of quality education, which has always been prominent in Western Province. The veteran educationist says the award came as a huge surprise to her. “I was called by the organising committee who are unknown to me to provide my biography and some additional information on my qualifications,” she recalls. Mrs Kayama says the award is validation that hard work speaks for itself. “To be awarded alongside so many other great women is a true honour. The importance of acknowledging women is that it inspires other women, girls and youth to also aim higher. It’s not only about being the first woman to have been in a certain position, but the grit it takes to get there. It’s about celebrating the struggle to break prejudice and normalise having women in the highest positions of power,” she says

Mrs Kayama says her family is very proud to be associated with the award. "Seeing me on television by surprise was captivating and enlightening for them," she says. Her networks feel inspired while her six children are happy to see their mother get recognised in her lifetime. "They are proud of me. My biggest sacrifice was climbing the ladder while raising six children as a single mother and widow," she says. Mrs Kayama dragged her children to rural areas which they had never heard of every time there was a transfer or an opportunity calling. She raised her children almost single-handedly, having lost her husband, Edwin Nganga Kayama, in 1989. She says the award is special to