Vet Chamanga to carry on after Arrows league title

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

AFTER tasting league success with Red Arrows, veteran striker James Chamanga has reiterated his intention to play on. The striker, who turned 42 on February 2 this year, told reporters after his side’s league-clinching 4-1 win over Chambishi on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium that he is looking to play on beyond the end of this season. He also revealed that he will continue with Arrows despite having said two years ago that he would like to play for other clubs before hanging down his boots.

"I'm here," he said. "I still have a contract with them, as long as we are succeeding, I keep going, the young ones, I need to be with them on the field of play and show them how it should be done. "I'm not going to play 90 minutes in all games but more importantly is to be with them on the field of play and in training and teach them discipline." It will not be the first time he has said this. In 2020, he told Sportsmail he was looking forward to playing until he is at least 45 years. "I have the strength to go four or five years; I can play, no problem," he said. Having returned to the Zambian Super League in 2019 after a nearly 15-year-laden spell abroad, Chamanga, who launched his career with Makumbi Stars in