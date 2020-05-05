Vespers family to get K500,000

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE State will pay the family of late University of Zambia (UNZA) student Vespers Shimunzhila K500,000 as compensation for the death of their 24-year-old daughter.

This follows the Lusaka High Court’s decision to allow the two parties to enter a consent judgment.

According to a consent judgment entered on April 23 this year, the State agreed to pay K500,000 with interest of six percent per annum to Vespers’ family.

This is in a case Davison Shimunzhila, of Namwala, sued the State seeking damages for the loss of his daughter CLICK TO READ MORE