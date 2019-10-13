Venus at Miss Earth

NDANGWAH MWITTAH, Livingstone

MISS Earth Zambia Venus Mary Vlahakis is among the 85 contestants who have gathered in Manila, Philippines hoping to take over the crown of Miss Earth World from Nguyễn Phương Khánh of Vietnam.

The contestants were formally presented to the media last week at the Diamond Hotel in Manila ahead of the finals on October 26 at Cove Manila at Okada Manila, Parañaque City, where Nguyễn will officially crown her successor.

Now in its 17th year, the winner of Miss Earth will serve as the ambassador for environmental protection campaigns worldwide.

The pageant prides itself in being an international environmental event that uses beauty as a channel for