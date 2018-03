CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of damaging the vehicle of her baby’s father.

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has since committed Mary Moonga to the High Court for confirmation of the sentence.

Moonga was charged with two counts of malicious damage to property and assault on a child.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/