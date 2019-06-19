Veep’s office enhancing people’s lives

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

SOME former Vice President is said to have complained about his role in Cabinet and the Government as a whole as he thought he was not being consulted enough on many issues by his colleagues.

But as one veteran politician observed in his book, the post of Vice President was before the amendment of the constitution largely ceremonial.

However, in the new constitution, the Office of the Vice President has been given some teeth.

Other than the Vice President, there is also a minister and three Permanent Secretaries.

The Minister in the Office of the Vice President is Sylvia Bambala Chalikosa.