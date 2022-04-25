Veep wants Northern provincial studios operationalised

GOVERNMENT values the contribution of the media in the dissemination of information as a tool for national development, Vice-President W.K-Mutale Nalumango has said. Speaking when she toured the Northern provincial studios in Kasama yesterday, Mrs Nalumango, who was happy with the state of the infrastructure, described it as beautiful. Mrs Nalumango said the good works on the facility show that planners had a great vision when putting up the building. As part of the digital migration process, Government embarked on construction of the studios in all provincial centres to enhance information dissemination. The Vice-President is hopeful that the studios will enable the media to transmit truthful information that will help to unite the country. She said Government looks forward to having the studio equipped so that it can be operational, failure to which the infrastructure can start deteriorating. The Vice-President said she will CLICK TO READ MORE