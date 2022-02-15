Veep urges more effort in COVID response

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO HELP Zambia sustain its fight against coronavirus, a Chinese company has donated 100,000 face masks worth over K2 million, with Vice-President W.K. Mutale Nalumango calling for more efforts to eradicate the virus, which has hampered investments. Speaking during the handover ceremony of the face masks by Herocean Group and Yoshino Technology yesterday, Mrs Nalumango said COVID-19 has continued to hinder development and investments in Zambia and beyond. She said partnerships between Government and business houses to fight coronavirus are important because businesses cannot succeed if cases of the virus escalate. "It is a matter of concern that we are one world and we should look after each other. Coronavirus is still hampering the development and investments of many countries," Mrs Nalumango said. The Vice-President said the selfless gesture by the two companies is an example of the excellent relations and cooperation between Zambia and China in various areas, including finance, health and disaster management. She said this is not the first time the country is receiving a donation from the Chinese people as they have supported the country through other gestures, including vaccines. Mrs Nalumango said the donation of face masks will enhance the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Therefore, we are truly grateful for