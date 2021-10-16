Veep traces origins of political violence

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

AFTER Pambashe Member of Parliament (MP) Ronald Chitotela said his heart is bleeding because of the political violence witnessed in some parts of the country, Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango said the seeds of brutality were sown a long time ago. During the Vice-President's question time, Mr Chitotela said there is now what is being perceived to be political cleansing and torching of properties belonging to innocent Zambians in some parts of the country. He cited the Patriotic Front (PF) supporter who was almost beaten by suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) sympathisers at the Lusaka High Court recently and other incidents in Luapula, Eastern and Southern provinces. "You [the Vice-President] are one of seasoned politicians who began as a Member of Parliament, a minister, deputy Speaker and now Vice-President, I want to ask a question devoid of politics on the level of violence," Mr Chitotela said. "I remember seeing you at Heroes [Stadium during inauguration], holding a bible to swear that you will protect Zambians and advise the President, who also swore to defend Zambians regardless of their affiliation. What is Government's clear stance on violence?" In response, Mrs Nalumango reminded Mr Chitotela that political violence is not a new thing in the country. She said that the fact that there was a Commission of Inquiry into Political Violence and Voting Patterns after the 2016 general election is evidence enough that the problem is not new. Mrs Nalumango said if Mr Chitotela's heart was bleeding at the sight of violence while he was in Government, perhaps he would have done more to end the vice. The Vice-President, who said her own heart was open, said the new dawn administration has declared war against political violence. "We will not tolerate