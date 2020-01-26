Veep tips athletes

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has advised athletes against turning professional prematurely as it works to their disadvantage.

Vice-President Inonge Wina said in a speech read for her by Minister of Defence Davies Chama during the 2019 National Sports Awards ceremony at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on Friday evening that athletes should allow themselves to grow and perfect skills before turning professional.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/