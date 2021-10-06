Veep talks regional peace, amid terror attacks in DRC, Mozambique

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SKIRMISHES and acts of terrorism in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique are worrying because they can have spillover effects into Zambia.

Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango says peace and security is important for development.

“Peace and security is a pre-requisite to economic development, which in turn improves the social well-being of citizens.

“Mozambique and DRC are our neighbours whose insecurity is making us feel insecure as well,” Mrs Nalumango said.

She was speaking when a delegation from the European External Action Service (EEAS) paid a courtesy call on