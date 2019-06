PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) to be proactive and educate the public on economic issues so that they are not misinformed.

Mrs Wina said the knowledge gap in the country on financial literacy has caused misinformation from sources that are not credible.