Veep challenges architects to be more innovative

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has thrown the gauntlet down at architects, challenging them to be innovative and implement infrastructure planning and designs that are not only climate and disaster resilient but also sustainable.

Mrs Wina noted that Government is spending huge sums of money on repairing public infrastructure which periodically gets damaged because of natural disasters such as floods, wind and rain.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), whose vision is to provide a safety net for assets and the environment against disasters, is under the Vice-President’s office.

Mrs Wina said her office is overwhelmed with reports of disasters such as collapsed roads and bridges, houses, schools and