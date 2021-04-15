Veep calls for peace ahead of August

HLUPEKILE NKUNIKA,

BUPE SENDWE, Chongwe

TRADITIONAL leaders should engage various political players in preaching peace ahead of the general elections on August 12, Vice-President Inonge Wina has advised. Mrs Wina says Government looks up to chiefs to help resolve differences among politicians. She was speaking yesterday when she paid a courtesy call on Chieftainess Nkomeshya II of the Soli in Chongwe. The Vice-President was in the district to commission a water reticulation project. Mrs Wina said Government recognises the cardinal role traditional leaders play in promoting peace and unity. She said the involvement of chiefs in national affairs is a catalyst to development.

“We look up to chiefs to help the various political players understand that we are all one though we are fighting for the position of bringing development despite coming from different political parties,” she said.

The Vice-President said the water reticulation project is the first step to improving access to clean water for the people in Chongwe.

Mrs Wina said Government was aware of the over 25 years water challenges in the district, hence the resolve to