Veep attends forum in Bali

THE presence of Vice-President W.K Mutale Nalumango at the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Bali, Indonesia, demonstrates high -level commitment by the Zambian government to issues of disasters. Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Gabriel Pollen says Mrs Nalumango could not miss the seventh session of the forum because issues and management of disasters fall under her jurisdiction. “As you may be aware, the Vice-President is the chairperson of the National Disaster Management Committee in the country, hence the importance of her presence here in Bali, Mr Pollen told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Bali. Dr Pollen said during the forum, Zambia and other stakeholders will get together to share knowledge and CLICK TO READ MORE