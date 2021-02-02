Vedanta loses case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out a case in which Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited and two others were seeking a declaration that Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has no powers to re-organise the mine’s business operations.

After dismissing the application, Lusaka High Court judge Winnie Mwenda also cancelled an ex-parte (one sided) order she earlier granted Vedanta and others preventing Mr Milingo from going ahead with re-organisation of KCM or transferring its assets.

In the case, the plaintiffs contended that Mr Lungu does not have authority to re-organise KCM assets and affairs in the manner he announced and prescribed on December 28, 2020.

In a management brief to KCM employees issued on December 28, 2020, Mr Lungu proposed the re-organisation of the mining company.

He recommended restructuring the mine by transferring its business and