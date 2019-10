PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

GOVERNMENT’S decision to maintain value added tax (VAT) has removed uncertainty in the economy which was created by the proposal to introduce sales tax.

Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya said the decision to address compliance and administrative issues associated with VAT requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders for it to yield expected results.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/