Varsity wants to feed Muchinga

STEPHEN PHIRI, Chinsali

KAPASA Makasa University,one of the new higher learning institutions to have come on stream in recent years and has ventured into agricultural production, is targeting to increase its output so as to be able to feed the entire Muchinga Province.The university, which offers undergraduate courses in animal science, fisheries and aquaculture and science and agro-forestry, expects to produce more than 2,000 bags of maize in the 2020/2021 season.But according to vice chancellor Jacob Mwitwa,the ultimate target is to produce enough food to feed Muchinga, which separated as a province after getting some districts from Northern and Eastern Provinces."We want to be feeding Muchinga Province and from the 20 hectares planted, we expect to harvest between 2,000 and 5,000 50-kilogramme bags of maize," Professor Mwitwa said in an interview.Prof Mwitwa said they will increase to 50 hectares in the 2021/2022 season and plant maize, sorghum and soya beans.The university, which opened its doors to the public in 2016, has harvested over 1.5 tonnes of fish in the last two years from its seven ponds. Apart from the seven, there are