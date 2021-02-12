Valentine’s or romantic cravings day?

VICTOR HAANGALA

Lusaka

VALENTINE’S Day! It is the much looked forward to and celebrated day of love and romance. Valentine’s Day, February 14, is yet another of those borrowed days from the Western culture whose origin and historical context and celebration we hardly ever think of.

Here in Zambia the month of February changes the colour of our affluent stores.

Red and white become the predominant colours, symbols of romantic love.

The romantic aspect of Valentine's Day is evident in the month of November when Valentine's Day conceived babies are born.