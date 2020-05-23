Vaccines saving generations

EMELDA MWITWA, Lusaka

YOTAMU Temba, 47, has a slight limp on his right leg.

Mr Temba shares that he was able-bodied at birth in 1973, but was disabled by polio, a condition that was common back in the 1970s. He says had he been born now when Zambia has expanded her immunisation programme against vaccine preventable diseases, he could not have been disabled by polio.

“My experience has taught me not to compromise on child immunisation because vaccines are good for children. I have three children; I made sure that they were all immunised because I did not want what happened to me to happen to them,” Mr Temba said.

Zambia’s national vaccination campaign dates back to the mid-1970s when the country had six vaccines to prevent such diseases as measles, tetanus, tuberculosis, diphtheria and poliomyelitis, also known as polio.

Thanks to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) that the country has been implementing, culminating into the reduction of child morbidity and mortality from vaccine preventable diseases.

Zambia has now been declared polio-free and has also managed to eliminate maternal neonatal tetanus owing to its EPI. Furthermore, the country has since the year 2016 attained 90 percent coverage in all primary vaccines.

UNICEF Zambia says vaccines are the most cost-effective way to protect the health of children and give them a healthy start in life.

“Remember, diseases like tetanus, hepatitis B, whooping cough and diphtheria used to have terrible consequences in Zambia. Now they are largely confined to the history books because of the success of routine immunisation programmes,” said Shadrack Omol, head of programmes at UNICEF Zambia.

Mr Omol further says by protecting children against serious diseases, such as polio and measles, vaccines play a central role in ending preventable child deaths.

The UN agency adds that globally, immunisation saves 2 to 3 million lives each year.

“Preventing such diseases also helps reduce malnutrition in Zambia and promotes early childhood development. Without immunisation, the costs for treatment, including medicines, would be colossal for the government and families,” Mr Omol said.

According to UNICEF, Zambia has one of the most successful vaccination programmes in Africa with both a day-to-day routine vaccination programme and a time-bound vaccination campaigns.

The country has an estimated birth cohort of 750,000 infants to vaccinate each year. And the latest figures from the Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS 2018) found that 75 percent of children aged 12-23 months were fully vaccinated.

“That’s the highest level recorded in the last two decades, so we think this should be commended, especially given the population growth we’ve seen,” UNICEF Zambia told the Daily Mail. “But we must ensure no child is left behind.”

Zambia has expanded its vaccination programme from six vaccines in 1975 to 12 currently, with the latest being the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer, introduced in selected localities last year.

Ministry of Health’s National EPI manager Francis Mwansa shares some of Zambia’s success stories of vaccination activities as being eradication of polio and maternal neonatal tetanus, as well as dramatic reduction of the measles disease burden.

“The last indigenous case of polio in Zambia was identified in 1995. Zambia has maintained this status, thanks to good polio vaccination coverage in the country,” Dr Mwansa said.

He, however, noted that Zambia has reported three incidents of imported polio cases since 1995. The country responded to each of these events very quickly such that none has been able to spread.

In a growing quest to stop preventable diseases, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has rolled out its tetanus vaccination coverage in pregnant women, culminating into the country eliminating maternal neonatal tetanus in 2007.

Dr Mwansa attributes the remarkable reduction in measles morbidity to the successful national measles catch-up and follow-up vaccination campaigns in 2003 and 2007 respectively, for which the country received an award for excellence from the African Regional Task Force on Immunisation.

He, however, pointed out that in 2010 and 2011, the country suffered a major outbreak of measles, recording a total of 30,397 cases and mortality of 238.

In 2012, Zambia conducted a widened age-group measles supplementary immunisation activity (SIA), targeting children aged between six months and 14 years.

According to the MoH, the impact of this programme was good.

In 2016, Zambia conducted another SIA, which also saw introduction of the rubella vaccine.

“The country has been relatively measles-free except for some embers of outbreaks as the case was for Lavushimanda in 2019. The country plans to conduct another measles-rubella SIA in September 2020 to ensure a high national immunity against measles, a deadly disease still very active in neighbouring countries,” Dr Mwansa said.

And given sporadic outbreaks of cholera, often resulting in fatalities, the Zambian government decided to provide cholera vaccines in targeted communities of Lusaka and Mpulungu in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Tuberculosis is another disease whose morbidity has significantly been reduced in Zambia owing to good immunisation coverage.

“Zambia has one of the highest immunisation coverage against tuberculosis which has contributed to closure of most TB wards across the country,” the National EPI manager said.

Immunisation challenges

Although highly rated, immunisation activities in Zambia have not been without challenges.

The Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ), an organisation that has since 2014 provided support to the MoH’s EPI, says there are some myths and misconceptions surrounding vaccines by community members, including health workers.

“Over the years, vaccines have generated some controversy over safety, but no convincing evidence of harm has been found. Although children can have a reaction to any vaccine, the important thing to know is that the benefits of vaccinations far outweigh the possible side effects,” CHAZ’s head of advocacy, planning and development Yoram Siame says.

Mr Siame cites other challenges to the national immunisation campaign as inadequate health human resources, limited transport to conduct outreach activities and continuous community engagement.

The MoH adds that the vastness of the country is another limiting factor facing the EPI because this means that most vaccination sessions are offered through outreach programmes.

The involvement of the private sector, such as CHAZ, has helped Government to reach out to communities in remote areas.

And with the support of the Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative (GAVI), CHAZ has expanded its immunisation support activities to all districts in Southern and Western provinces to ensure that no child is left behind.

It has also worked with the MoH to support the introduction of the HPV vaccine in Lusaka district. According to Mr Siame, their community activities saw 94 percent of targeted girls in Lusaka getting a second dose of the HPV vaccine. This then informed the countrywide introduction of HPV through routine vaccination of adolescent girls.

Nonetheless, the rejection of vaccines based on unfounded myths and misconceptions is a real challenge in some sections of society. To deal with this problem, Dr Mwansa says the MoH uses continuous awareness-raising engagements through community leaders who have been providing the necessary voice in the communities they serve.

The MoH has also been doing targeted information dissemination using its technical wings and partner organisations.

COVID-19 as a limiting factor

Mr Siame singles out COVID-19 as a new challenge to the immunisation programme in Zambia.

“In this time of COVID-19 pandemic, the country will experience many dropouts (children missing antigens). Parents have decided not to take under-five children to the clinic because of fear of getting infected with COVID-19.

“Some outreach activities are not taking place due to limited resources. Some people have taken advantage of the COVID-19 situation to spread falsehoods. One such claim is that health facilities have stopped delivering other services due to COVID-19,” Mr Siame said.

UNICEF Zambia notes that there is a real danger that the COVID-19 outbreak could have a negative impact on some of the significant gains Zambia has made in child health over the past two decades.

“Any time necessary immunisations are missed, there is a risk of an outbreak of a vaccine preventable disease,” Mr Omol said.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how rapidly diseases can spread around the world, UNICEF says it would be terrible to see a resurgence of diseases whose vaccines are already available.

“This is why the continuation of the routine vaccination programme is a top priority to prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases like polio, measles or diphtheria, while keeping health workers and communities safe through implementation of physical distancing, hand washing and hygiene measures,” Mr Omol said.

The UN body, however, notes that the MoH, with support from the World Health Organisation, among other partners, has taken bold steps to continue the essential health services, including routine vaccination activities.

However, flight interruptions, import restrictions and limited capacity on cargo aircraft have affected vaccine shipments. But UNICEF is in close communication with global vaccine suppliers to ensure that production is not disrupted, and that supply is managed in the best possible manner under these difficult circumstances.

The MoH has also expressed fear that the COVID-19 legacy may reverse the country’s collective immunity against vaccine preventable diseases.

“Yes, COVID-19 has affected the delivery of immunisation services countrywide. We have reports of fewer people seeking immunisation services,” responded the National EPI manager in the MoH.

Dr Mwansa explains that apart from some guardians shunning health facilities for fear of contracting COVID-19, others were unable to travel to health facilities because of travel restrictions and limited resources from reduced economic activities.

He also says immunisation services have reduced because a number of key resources such as transportation are being used for the COVID-19 response.

According to Dr Mwansa, there is also a possibility that health workers normally providing essential health services could be diverted to respond to COVID-19.

“This may greatly affect the collective immunity and the country’s ability to keep diseases away, such as poliomyelitis, measles, rubella, tetanus, diarrhea and pneumonia in children.

“This is why continuation of essential services such as immunisation is now a key pillar in the COVID-19 response in Zambia,” he said.

As a result of this, the MoH has directed health facilities to continue offering immunisation services.

“Zambia has come very far to ensure that we do not see any smallpox and hardly ever see measles, polio, tetanus and many other vaccine preventable diseases.

“We cannot afford to lose these gains and regress in our health as a country. Zambians are therefore urged to ensure all eligible Zambians get the scheduled vaccines at the appropriate times from the right places,” Dr Mwansa said.

