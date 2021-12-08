MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka



WHILE many people believe high hesitancy levels for Covid-19 vaccines are a major contributor to failure by many countries on the continent to reach herd immunity, an expert has said lack of access to Covid-19 vaccines due to unfair and uncoordinated manner in which they are distributed has been the major problem.

Southern Africa regional coordinator at Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Lul Riek said the number of people jabbed against Covid-19 on the continent is very low because the countries are dependent on donated vaccines.

Speaking during the virtual cross-border media café on Tuesday, Dr Riek said Africa is still at six percent in terms of vaccination against coronavirus due to some social and political factors.

“We have some obstacles, that’s why Africans are not yet vaccinated. One of the biggest obstacle is lack of adequate vaccines in Africa,” he said.

He said as far as the number of those vaccinated is low, Covid-19 will continue mutating if the current challenge is not adequately addressed.

Dr Riek has allayed fears over the myths surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines.

He has also condemned the travel ban that was imposed on southern African countries following the recent discovery of a new variant, Omicron, in South Africa.

And Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) programmes manager Clever Chilende said during the same meeting that although there is scientific information that fatal diseases have been reduced by 92 – 100 percent since the 20th century, hesitancy levels have persisted.

“Smallpox has been eradicated and polio is nearly gone. The overwhelming scientific consensus is clear – vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary,” he said.

In a presentation read for him by AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition (AVAC) fellow Esnart Sikazindu, Mr Chilende said the vaccine would prove to be one of humanity’s greatest success stories.

He said since the first vaccine was administered over 200 years ago, some form of vaccine hesitancy has existed. Mr Chilende said through examining the historic vaccination campaigns, people could learn something to address concerns and use the knowledge to inform the roll-out of new vaccines.

Mr Chilende has since called on the media to recognise the impact they can make to encourage readers, listeners and viewers to be vaccinated.

The meeting was held under the theme: “Vaccine hesitancy and what you need to know about herd immunity”.