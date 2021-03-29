Vaccine plan adopted

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE interagency coordinating committee (ICC) has formally adopted the national vaccine deployment plan, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said yesterday.

The adoption of the plan will guide the roll-out of vaccines, including considerations for the cold chain, in line with Cabinet’s guidance on vaccination against coronavirus.

Dr Chanda said in a statement that ICC members met on Friday to consider key aspects of the vaccination programme.

“Among the key issues discussed were consideration of the findings in the report from the Zambian Immunisation Technical Advisory Group providing guidance on the vaccines being considered for deployment,” he said.

The minister said Zambia has also successfully met all the requirements set by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, under the