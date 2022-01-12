Vaccine outreach proving effective – health expert

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

A HEALTH expert says COVID-19 vaccination outreach programmes have proved effective in the Ministry of Health’s goal to ensure herd immunity is reached. Ministry of Health assistant director health promotions Kalangwa Kalangwa said the ministry has recently observed that people are more willing to be vaccinated if the vaccines are administered within their own communities. He was speaking when he addressed journalists during a virtual Media Science Café in Lusaka. “Taking the vaccination to where the people are, such as places of worship, places of work and markets is working well,” Dr Kalangwa said. He said this has led to an increase in the number of people that have turned up for COVID-19 vaccinations. He said Zambia has continued to collaborate and follow up on COVID-19-related research in the Southern African Development Community countries. Dr Kalangwa said reaching herd immunity and observing the six golden rules for preventing the spread of the virus are vital goals to ensure that people’s health and lives are protected. He has also noted that working with other stakeholders in the fight against coronavirus is key towards achieving herd immunity. Dr Kalangwa said the Ministry of Health is happy with the initiative by some banks to open up booths where their clients can get vaccinated against COVID-19. “COVID-19 is not a Ministry of Health problem. It is a problem for everyone,” Dr Kalangwa said. He said reaching herd immunity will benefit all Zambians. Dr Kalangwa also observed that many people infected with Omicron are actually isolating at home. As of Monday, the country had recorded 1,485 new confirmed Covid-19 cases from 5,389 tests conducted, representing a positivity rate of 28 percent countrywide. The country had 272 patients admitted to Covid-19 isolation centres. At least 10 percent of Zambians are vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning the country needs an addition of 60 percent to reach herd immunity. CLICK TO READ MORE