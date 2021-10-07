Vaccine exercise kicks off today

CHOMBA MUSIKA, PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

TO demonstrate his commitment in the fight against the coronavirus which has continued to threaten economic growth, President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to re-launch the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. President Hichilema, who is already inoculated, will lead Government officials, lawmakers and civil society in getting vaccinated, especially in the wake of a looming fourth wave. The President’s Special Advisor on COVID-19 Roma Chilengi told journalists yesterday, the re-launch is in line with the political will exhibited by the head of State. “We are hoping that tomorrow [today] will send a strong message that it starts from the top to lead the vaccine campaign and each individual will be expected to take leadership,” Dr Chilengi said. He said there is need to have a large proportion of the population vaccinated if the country is to win the fight against the novel virus and prevent a lockdown. “Our coverage of vaccination is way, way below target. The intention was to vaccinate up to 10 percent of the adult population by September 30 [2021], by that date, we hardly vaccinated three percent of the targeted population,” Dr Chilengi, a vaccinologist said. He said CLICK TO READ MORE