Uzi still searching for funds

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

UZI Zambia Limited is in the process of mobilising funds in readiness to start operations as the fourth mobile company, Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said.

According to information obtained from the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA), Uzi Zambia Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2017.

Mr Lungu said Uzi had requested for an extension to enable it sought out hitches READ MORE