Uzi is 4th mobile phone provider

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

A FOURTH mobile network provider, Uzi Zambia Limited, is set to start operations with an investment of over US$350 million and a creation of 450 direct jobs.

Other mobile network operators already in Zambia’s space are Zamtel, Mtn and Airtel.

Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) corporate communications manager Ngabo Nankonde announced in a statement yesterday that the authority has issued Uzi with a network licence.

“The company intends to deploy long-term evolution (LTE) technology countrywide for its network which will fully support 4G and 5G technologies. The investment has also earmarked presence in unserved and underserved areas of the country, and will deploy 100 universal access sites in these areas,” Ms Nankonde said.

She said the major shareholder of Uzi Zambia Limited is…. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/