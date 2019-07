PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN surgeons at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) have successfully conducted an eight-hour open heart surgery on a patient with a cardiac tumour.

In a facebook post, renowned neurosurgeon Kachinga Sichizya said the doctors removed a tumour from a 52-year-old female patient's heart on Tuesday.