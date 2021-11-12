UTH doctors puzzle

JACK ZIMBA,Lusaka

DOCTORS at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) are faced with another medical puzzle – how to allow two boys joined at the tummy and pelvic from birth to live separate lives.The conjoined twins, Joseph and Joshua, were born five months ago at Chipata General Hospital in Eastern Province to a poor couple, Stella Ziwa and Charles Phiri, of Chief Nzamane's area. UTH has in the past few years successfully separated Siamese twins, with the most famous case being that of Mapalo and Bupe – two girls who were joined by the abdomen. The two girls are now in the care of an orphanage in Kawambwa, Luapula Province. According to Dr Amon Ngongola, who is one of only seven paediatric surgeons in the country, UTH has successfully separated three cases of Siamese twins after the Bupe-Mapalo case in 2018. But he said the latest case is unusual and poses a greater challenge to the doctors. "Most of them are joined around the belly, but these ones the joining is far more complex because they are joined not just at the tummy but also on the pelvis. It's not as straightforward as a few others we have had," he said. "We have done other Siamese twins but this one is a lot more weighty because