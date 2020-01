PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) saved about US$350,000 (over K5 million) for conducting 10 complicated cardiac operations on adults locally last year.

UTH head of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery Chileshe Mutema said in an interview yesterday that the operations involved removing tumours and replacing heart valves, among others.