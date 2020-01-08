UTH 2019 high achievement

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IN 2019, Zambia’s largest referral hospital, the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), recorded several medical surgical milestones.

UTH chronicled a major landmark on July 16, 2019 when a team totally composed of indigenous Zambian surgeons performed an eight-hour open heart operation on a 52-year-old female patient.

“The surgery was the first successful major open heart surgery in the country, where a tumour called Myxoma, measuring 7×6×5cm, was removed from the left atrium of the heart,” UTH head of neurosurgery unit Kachinga Sichizya shared the news through his Facebook page.

The news pleased many Zambians as this development increased their hope in the success and growth of the health sector. The doctors themselves were proud of the work done.

"The lead surgeon was cardiac surgeon Dr Chileshe Mutema, assisted by doctors Michelo, Nyimbili and Mashata.