Used cars importers warned

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PEOPLE wishing to import used cars online from Japan should contact the Zambian Embassy in Tokyo to avoid being swindled.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs public relations officer Chansa Kabwela said in a cautionary statement yesterday that some online vehicle dealers purporting to be operating in Japan have been swindling Zambians.

Ms Kabwela said the ministry is aware of cases involving Zambians who have not had their vehicles delivered despite having paid.

She said some people have delayed to receive their vehicles while others get different cars from the ones they bought.

“All individuals wishing to purchase used motor vehicles from Japan are encouraged to contact the embassy in Tokyo on tokyo@grz.gov.zm for guidance on legitimate sources to avoid loss of funds,” Ms Kabwela said.

She said alternatively, Zambians may use Zampost, which has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various car dealers in Japan, or to buy vehicles from companies with a physical presence in Zambia.