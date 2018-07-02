Use TPIN registration extension now

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

BANKERS Association of Zambia president Leonard Mwanza has said people should utilise the further extension for tax payer identification number (TPIN) registration to do so because after December there will be no more extensions.Mr Mwanza said it is important for people to register because it is a requirement of the law.

"Come December 2018, there will be no more extensions. It is too much of these extensions, and so, everyone who does not have a TPIN should take note of the extension," Mr Mwanza said.