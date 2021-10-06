Use social media responsibly

THE advent of internet has seen a lot of innovations in so far as communication is concerned. People can do many things at a click of a button on their computers or smartphones and achieve greater results. The most fascinating innovations on internet are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and many other social media platforms. Societies world over have enhanced their freedoms of speech through these communication platforms. But what is of concern to many people, including social media users, nowadays is misinformation and cyberbullying from individuals, either out of malice or sheer evil intentions. Many lives have been destroyed through social media and yet the internet is meant to be a source of information to develop nations and individuals alike. A lot of young people, especially girls, have committed suicide because of being bullied on social media. People with evil intentions have lured boys to carry out despicable acts that have ruined their lives. To put it simply, social media has become an unpredictable and hostile virtual world where anything goes. In Zambia, the issue of irresponsible use of social media has received condemnation from both the previous and new governments. It has been observed that many young people in Zambia are using social media to insult people in authority, especially politicians. Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda is justified to decry the level of irresponsible use of internet in the country, a situation which is threatening the moral fibre of the nation. We cannot agree more with the minister on this issue, especially that in recent years, cyberbullying has affected the participation of women in politics in the country. Some women who have attempted to take part in politics have had their reputations destroyed through various social media platforms either by their male competitors or chauvinists.

Ms Kasanda’s recent experience where she received 33 insulting messages on her phone, 29 from her fellow women, demonstrates lack of respect for female politicians. We urge social media users to exercise maturity and be cognisant of the fact that the people they malign on Facebook or any other platform may not be in a position to hit back. People should not use social media to have the monopoly of insulting defenceless individuals who are not given to ill motives. As much as people have the right to free speech on social media, they do not have the right to infringe on other people’s human rights. It is sad that many people spend more time on social media looking for who to insult and which institution to bring into disrepute.

This behaviour is not far from a saying that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”. People should spend time on internet for nothing but educative information and make contributions that build the nation and social cohesion. Politically motivated hate speech on social media has in recent months threatened peace and unity in the country. It is high time people searched their consciences and realise that abuse of social media can put the nation on fire. Social media is supposed to be a tool for constructive debate, research, communication and, most importantly, to foster progressive ideas. We also appeal to Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) to up its game and bring those who entrench hate speech and criminal acts on social media to book. A lot of people and online media organisations have gone scot-free after promoting insulting language on their platforms which has ended up destroying the reputation of other individuals. We feel ZICTA has a huge responsibility to bring responsible discourse on social media amidst freedom of speech. Freedom of speech will be meaningless if people continue using social media to insult and injure the feelings of other defenceless people.