NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

POLICY Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) board chairperson Margaret Mwanakatwe has urged Zambians to use the power of collectivism this year to positively contribute to national development.

Mrs Mwanakatwe said 2020 signals the beginning of a new decade, and that this should inspire Zambians to work together to positively contribute to the country's development.