MAYENGO NYIRENDA

A US$12.5 million United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported agriculture programme dubbed ‘Farmer to Farmer’ has been launched in Chipata, Eastern Province.

The primary goal of the programme is to generate sustainable and broad-based economic growth in the agricultural sector.

The five-year programme is spearheaded by the Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA) and