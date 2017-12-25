US, Zambia to partner on peace, refugees

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE United States (US) Government will partner with Zambia to foster peace and mitigate the refugee crisis in the region.

US Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon said President Donald Trump’s administration will also continue helping Zambia to address various challenges the country is facing, particularly in the health sector.

Mr Shannon said he will work closely with the Zambian Government in its efforts to foster peace and mitigating the refugee crisis in the region.

This is according to a statement issued on Friday by first secretary for press at the Zambian mission in Washington, Cosmas Chileshe.

Mr Shannon also reiterated Mr Trump’s reaffirmation at this year’s United Nations (UN) General Assembly to fight HIV and AIDS by partnering with Zambia as it is one of the countries that have…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/