US trip dividends for Zambians – HH

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will explore the renewed confidence and goodwill from the international community to benefit Zambians. Mr Hichilema says his administration has generated transformed energy from the international community and will ensure the country fully benefits from dividends that will come from the regained confidence. The head of State was speaking on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday from his week-long trip to the United States (US).

Mr Hichilema attended the 76th UN General Assembly as well as other high-level meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and a historic visit to the White House, among others. “We have generated ‘electricity’,” he said. “We have generated goodwill and we want to exploit this goodwill to the best of our abilities to benefit the people of Zambia.

“I emphasise, whatever we do, you’ll see the benefits. Whatever we do, wherever we go, it’s for the people of Zambia,” he said.

President Hichilema is confident Zambia will soon regain its lost credibility as his administration endeavours to engage international partners in its development agenda. “We said before we took office that we will raise the bar, we are just beginning. You will see how it will go. We will see credibility returning to Zambia once again,” President Hichilema said.

He said economic re-construction is top of his agenda and only then will the new dawn administration be able to create jobs, support health programmes as well as education. The head of State said the UPND administration will