US firm keen on infrastructure

GPF Capital, a specialised fund based in New York, United States of America, has expressed interest to invest in Zambia’s border infrastructure.

The organisation has described the opportunity to be exciting as it improves the livelihoods of the communities in border areas as well as giving increased support to the growth of regional trade.

GPF Capital has engaged the Zambian Government with proposals to invest in excess of an initial US$70 million to help upscale critical border infrastructure at selected border points.

Government has recognised the centrality of Zambia’s location at the heart of southern Africa and as the country ratifies its membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the anticipated growth in intra-continental trade would correspondingly increase demand for quality services at all the 37 border points Zambia shares with her neighbours.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said the Patriotic Front government is a pioneer of infrastructure development and has demonstrated its commitment to change the landscape of Zambia.

Mr Yaluma said his ministry is reviewing legislation to ensure that investors and the Zambian people benefit from these investments.

He said the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry is moving away from a piecemeal approach of dealing with investors in border infrastructure and is in the process of introducing a more structured way of CLICK TO READ MORE