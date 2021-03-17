US commits to continued support for Zambia

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE United States will continue to demonstrate its cooperation and partnership with Zambia through annual assistance totalling K10 billion, says US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young.

Mr Young said the US government provides development assistance in Zambia through USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defence, the Department of State, and the Peace Corps, which are all working to advance the mutual interests of Americans and Zambians.

In response to a press query, Mr Young said the US government is Zambia’s largest donor, with annual assistance totalling K10 billion (US$500 million).

“The significant majority [over K8.4 billion] of US assistance provides critical HIV prevention and treatment through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

"In addition, US assistance expands and improves the quality of