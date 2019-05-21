US-China trade war puts pressure on copper

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

HEIGHTENED trade tensions between the United States (US) and China, coupled with a strong dollar, have put pressure on the price of copper on the international market.

Reuters reports that investors remained wary about heightened trade tensions between the US and China, resulting in the price of Zambia’s source of foreign exchange on the London Metal Exchange (LME) reducing by 0.3 percentage point to US$6,040. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/