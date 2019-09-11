US, China trade war chokes COMESA

KELLY NJOMBO, Nairobi, Kenya

THE persistent United States (US)-China trade war has seen the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) recording a reduction in cross-border mergers and acquisitions to around US$300 billion in the first half of this year, down by over US$200 billion.

This represented a 40 percent decline in cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Zambia is a member of COMESA and subscribes to the COMESA Competition Commission (CCC), which promotes and encourages competition by preventing restrictive business practices and other restrictions that deter the efficient operation of markets, thereby enhancing the welfare of the consumers in the common market, and