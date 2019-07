KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

HOPE of the planned resumption of trade talks by the two super powers have resulted in the price of copper on the global market increasing by over one percent to US$6,057 a tonne.

For over a long, China and United States (US) have been embroiled in a trade war which is hurting other economies like Zambia, which is dependent on copper for foreign exchange.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/