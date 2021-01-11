US-based Zambian accuses wife of infidelity

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A ZAMBIAN deployment engineer based in the United States (US) wants the Lusaka High Court to end his two-decade marriage to his wife, a postal service worker, also based in the US, because she has allegedly been cheating on him.

Blair Siajunza has submitted before court that he no longer lives with his wife, Faith Katyoka, because she has allegedly prioritised her personal interests at the expense of the family.

He claims that Ms Katyoka frequently travels in and out of town on trips whose purposes are unknown and are at the expense of taking care of the couple’s two children.

Mr Siajunza, of Schaumburg, Illinois, says during the marriage sanctified in 2001 at the University of Zambia chapel, the couple experienced irreconcilable differences largely due to his wife’s alleged infidelity.

