Urshila is new rally commissioner

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Motor Sport Association (ZMSA) has appointed Ndola-based Urshila Gomes as rally commissioner for the 2021 season.

Urshila, who navigated her husband Leroy Gomes to the 2019 National Rally Championship title, takes over from veteran Muna Singh.

She expressed gratitude to ZMSA for entrusting her with the position of rally commissioner for the 2021 season that is expected to rev off soon.

In her acceptance letter, Urshila said the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the previous season and has made life difficult for the rally fraternity but believes everyone can rise above