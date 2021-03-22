Urban gets green light to operate Ndola Airport Hotel

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

WITH construction works at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport almost completed, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has appointed Urban Hotel Group to operate the airport’s hotel in Ndola.

The gigantic airport being built by Avic International at a cost of US$397 million is situated in the Chichele plantation on the Ndola-Kitwe dual carriageway.

The hotel group is an emerging leader in the African hospitality sector.

In a statement issued by ZACL communications unit after the signing ceremony on Friday, the hotel will, apart from accommodation, offer meetings and events spaces, all-day dining restaurant and bar.

The property will provide the perfect hotel experience for both local and international travellers in and out of the