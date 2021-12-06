UPND’s 100 days of walking talk

KENNEDY LIMWANYA, Lusaka

ON December 1, 2021, the United Party for National Development (UPND) clocked 100 days in office following the August 12 general election in which the long-time opposition party defeated the Patriotic Front (PF).

Questions are now being asked about whether the UPND and its leader, Hakainde Hichilema, have lived to expectations of Zambians who turned out in large numbers to vote the PF out of office after its 10-year rule.

Unlike in the past when a triumphant presidential candidate could be sworn in within 24 hours of being declared winner, President-elect Hichilema was only sworn in on August 24, 2021 in line with provisions of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act number 2 of 2016.

Addressing Zambians shortly after his inauguration, President Hichilema assured that Zambia was going to experience a new degree of normalcy that had been lost since 2011.

“Time has come for all Zambians to be truly free. I want to reiterate what I said during my acceptance address that gone are the days when political cadres would take over the functions of public service workers in markets, bus stations, government offices and other places,” he said.

“Our administration will not allow such disorder. We will restore the rule of law, general order in our public places and communities, and return our country to normalcy. Sanity will return to all places. Read my lips, no more cadreism.”

Within the first 100 days of the UPND government, political party cadres are no longer in charge of functions that belong to public service workers.

The rule of law and general order have been